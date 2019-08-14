Tanaka Capital Management Has Cut Tesla Motors (TSLA) Stake by $661,230 as Stock Price Rose; Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Shareholder Tig Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $677,600

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $11.85 during the last trading session, reaching $223.15. About 4.35 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Tesla’s large U.S. employee base may have political ramifications for its survival; 28/03/2018 – Automakers and 4 U.S. states promote purchase of electric vehicles; 04/05/2018 – Tesla-Heavy ETF Sees Record Outflow of Cash This Week: ETF Watch; 28/03/2018 – Will Tesla Make Software Updates as Authorities Investigate a Crash? (Video); 26/04/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Sprint parent may make big bet in mega-IPO of Tesla competitor; 25/05/2018 – TESLA NAMES STUART BOWERS VP OF ENGINEERING; 27/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Aluminium wrestles with steel over electric vehicle market; 02/05/2018 – Tesla’s Musk vows Model 3 production remains on course; 11/05/2018 – TSLA/@elonmusk: @DMC_Ryan Tesla will enable orders end of next week for dual motor AWD & performance. Starting production of those in July. Air suspension prob next year. – ! $TSLA; 29/05/2018 – Tesla sedan in Autopilot mode hit a parked California police car

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.82% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 914,075 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 21/03/2018 – TRONOX IN BUY PACT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPS FOR $13M CASH; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Enters Option Agreement To Acquire Majority Of Advanced Metal Industries Co. Jazan Slagger Operations; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – OBTAINING EC’S CONDITIONAL CLEARANCE OF CRISTAL NOW ONLY DEPENDENT ON FINALIZING AGREEMENT ON REMEDY TO ADDRESS REMAINING OBJECTION; 27/03/2018 – TRONOX CFR B1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK FROM STABLE; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Must Respond to Statement of Objections by Early April 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CO AGREED TO LEND AMIC AND SPV UP TO $125 MLN FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND OPERATIONAL EXPENSES TO FACILITATE START-UP OF SLAGGER; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Acquisition of AMIC’s Titanium Slag Smelter Facility; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TRONOX ENTERS INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPERATIONS; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX FILES WITHDRAWAL NOTICE IN FEDERAL COURT; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES LTD – BOARD HAS DETERMINED THAT IT WILL EXPLORE AVAILABLE ALTERNATIVES TO MONETISE ITS STAKE IN TRONOX IN A STAGED PROCESS OVER TIME

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 469 shares to 604 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.23 million activity. Musk Elon bought $25.00 million worth of stock.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $578,275 activity. $55,025 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was bought by Hinman Wayne A on Thursday, June 13. QUINN JEFFRY N also bought $100,320 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares. The insider Neuman Jeffrey N bought 4,812 shares worth $49,949. The insider JONES GINGER M bought $229,000.

