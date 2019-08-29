Tanaka Capital Management Has Cut Tesla Motors (TSLA) Holding by $661,230; Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Increased Position in Ebay (EBAY) by $15.48 Million

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $221.51. About 3.85 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 29/05/2018 – Tesla sedan in Autopilot mode hit a parked California police car; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-Tesla board opposition builds as proxy firm slams governance – Bloomberg; 26/05/2018 – Tesla hires new chief financial officer for China; 28/03/2018 – Tesla’s bond blowout is not symptomatic of wider problems in the credit markets but it does come as anxiety is rising over risk assets and in some parts of the credit world; 22/05/2018 – TESLA HAS HIRED SNAP’S VICE PRESIDENT OF MONETIZATION, STUART BOWERS, TO BE CO’S VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING – CHEDDAR, CITING; 03/05/2018 – Tesla’s Elon Musk Cuts Off ‘Boring, Bonehead Questions’ as Cash Burn Continues; 30/03/2018 – Lessons From Tesla’s Tumble — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – This is a ‘critical time’ for Tesla, says Moody’s analyst who caused its bonds and stock to drop; 23/05/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Promotions Are Deceptive, Watchdog Groups Say

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 418,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.29 million, up from 585,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 3.29 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tesla’s deal with Nextmove falls through – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tesla looks to Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baillie Gifford critical of Elon Musk – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Tesla Insurance Draws Skeptics; Dollar General Keeps Shoppers Happy – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla: No Such Thing As ‘Structurally Bankrupt’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $33.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 469 shares to 604 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen also bought $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. The insider Musk Elon bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00 million.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Com has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 5,400 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Nomura stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Regent Management Ltd Llc holds 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 769 shares. Sns Financial Grp Ltd Liability owns 759 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP stated it has 1,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation stated it has 497,586 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Sterling Strategies Limited Company owns 1,185 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 3,280 shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 184,273 shares. Horseman Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.89% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 9,200 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited owns 1,022 shares. 1,808 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins Ny.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 20,593 shares to 842,119 shares, valued at $48.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,795 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Limited Liability holds 1.51% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 535,649 shares. Mrj Cap holds 2.62% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 117,575 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.19% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 173,100 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Co accumulated 0.07% or 39,578 shares. Burns J W Co Ny owns 24,000 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp owns 586,868 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Cambiar Ltd stated it has 1.36 million shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 0% stake. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 102,451 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 41,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Centurylink Invest Company reported 28,673 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 253,514 shares. Moreover, Provise Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Montag A Assoc owns 6,000 shares.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Shopify Overvalued? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “eBay: Current Risk Factors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TripAdvisor (TRIP) Misses Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Iâ€™m More Interested in Buying Uber Stock Than Ever Before – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wayfair (W) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Anticipated, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.