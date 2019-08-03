Tanaka Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Tesla Motors (TSLA) by $661,230 as Stock Value Rose; Eagle Asset Management Boosted Its Huntsman (HUN) Holding by $3.92 Million

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $234.34. About 6.01M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk plans to reorganize Tesla; 30/03/2018 – Tesla says crashed vehicle had been on autopilot prior to accident; 10/05/2018 – ODEY INCREASES EQUITY SHORTS; TESLA SHORT AMONG TOP 10 BETS; 14/05/2018 – Tesla Files to Create Wholly Owned Company in Shanghai; 10/05/2018 – A new Tesla video teases footage of factories, employees and products; 01/05/2018 – Can @Tesla make the shift away from producing limited numbers of luxury cars and into being a mass-market manufacturer? It’s not looking great; 03/05/2018 – Tesla opens 7 percent down the day after controversial earnings call; 03/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: “Tesla does not require an equity or debt raise this year”; 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Tesla in Open Feud With U.S. Safety Board Over Crash Probe

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 178,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 2.56 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.52 million, up from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 1.89 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/04/2018 – Affiliate of Sun Capital Completes $350 Million Sale of Demilec to Huntsman Corporation; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Rev $2.3B; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2018 Common Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – HUNTSMAN WILL PAY $350 MLN IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 12/03/2018 Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN SEES URETHANES UNIT GROWING FASTER THAN 6%-8% IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntsman And Subsidiary To ‘BB+’; Outlook Pos; 21/04/2018 – DJ Huntsman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayside Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 53,321 shares to 181,401 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corp by 9,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,211 shares, and cut its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Hedge Funds Love Huntsman Corporation (HUN)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Huntsman Announces Acquisition of Remaining 50% Interest in Sasol-Huntsman Joint Venture – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 15,765 shares. Northern Tru owns 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 1.37 million shares. Johnson Counsel has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Los Angeles & Equity Rech holds 131,165 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd holds 200,357 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Eqis Management holds 26,611 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd accumulated 6,866 shares. Scout Invs Incorporated owns 1.59 million shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Regions Finance Corp reported 16,400 shares. Towle & Communication holds 3.06% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Grp reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Associate Ltd stated it has 1.24M shares. Axa invested in 667,800 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 73,186 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt Communication. Franklin Resource stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness holds 0.16% or 1,195 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Cidel Asset Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Tb Alternative Assets Ltd accumulated 15,600 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs LP invested in 0.03% or 2,271 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 1,251 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Lc has 2,417 shares. Horseman Cap Mngmt Limited has 9,200 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Cls Invests Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Fund Management Sa reported 9,760 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.14% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). The California-based Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Athena Cap Llc stated it has 1,024 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $33.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 469 shares to 604 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $24.69 million activity. Musk Elon bought $25.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Thursday, May 2. 1,700 shares were sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON, worth $544,000 on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tesla’s Model 3 Is Racking Up More Accolades – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SQ, TSLA, XENT – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tesla: Bad Week For Autopilot – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Both Facebook And Tesla Surprise The Market – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla (TSLA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.