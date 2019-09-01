Tanaka Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Tesla Motors (TSLA) by $661,230 as Valuation Rose; Water Island Capital Has Boosted Its Magna Intl (MGA) Position

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $225.61. About 9.09 million shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 10/05/2018 – In the U.S., Panasonic and Tesla are investing up to $5 billion over the next two years in Tesla’s Nevada-based Gigafactory 1; 16/04/2018 – Tesla under-counted worker injuries for a better safety record, report alleges; 03/05/2018 – Is Musk Unhinged, And Other Questions for Cash-Constrained Tesla; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Cuts 2018 Capex Forecast to Less Than $3 Billion, From Over $3.4 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Tesla chief Musk says China trade rules uneven, asks Trump for help; 04/04/2018 – KGO-TV: I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Tesla crash in September showed similarities to fatal Mountain View accident; 26/04/2018 – TESLA OPPOSES PROPOSAL THAT CHAIRMAN BE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 – LA Times: Tesla temporarily suspended Model 3 production in late February; 14/03/2018 – Tesla employees say the company is manufacturing a high ratio of flawed parts and vehicles that need rework and repairs; 08/03/2018 – Tesla accounting chief Eric Branderiz steps down

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 77.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 7,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 17,012 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 698,588 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1.93 million shares to 508,041 shares, valued at $10.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 168,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,448 shares, and cut its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $232,720 was made by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29. $25.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were bought by Musk Elon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 469 shares to 604 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.