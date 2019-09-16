Tanaka Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Amyris (AMRS) by $591,198; Brandywine Global Investment Management Increases Holding in Carmax (KMX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 9,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 194,792 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.91M, up from 185,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $84.26. About 1.01 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amyris (AMRS) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 197,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.70% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 913,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amyris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.79. About 467,712 shares traded. Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has declined 53.46% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRS News: 02/04/2018 – AMYRIS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 15/03/2018 Amyris Reports Another Strong Quarter with Solid Operating Performance and 2017 Revenue of $143.4 Million up 113% over 2016; 15/03/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TOTAL GAAP REVENUE OUTLOOK OF APPROXIMATELY $185-$195 MLN FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – AMYRIS HOLDER TEMASEK REPORTS 8.9% STAKE INCLUDING WARRANT; 22/05/2018 – Amyris Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amyris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRS); 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 23/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 13.1 PCT STAKE IN AMYRIS INC AS OF SEPTEMBER 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Amyris 1Q Loss $91.9M; 14/05/2018 – Amyris 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 52c

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3,868 shares to 110,930 shares, valued at $10.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dime Cmnty Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 140,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,031 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).