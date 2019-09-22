Tanaka Capital Management Decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Decreased Its White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Position by $1.02 Million; Market Value Rose

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 25,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40M, down from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $9.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1075.3. About 25,417 shares traded or 34.52% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 9,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 24,703 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, down from 34,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 9.50 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 14/05/2018 – Trump asked Commerce chief to look into limits on China’s ZTE -White House; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Names Jeffrey Henderson Non-Executive Chairman; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom is pledging $1.5 billion toward U.S. 5G cellular if the company’s proposed acquisition of Qualcomm is allowed to go through; 09/04/2018 – Large Numbers of Qualcomm ‘Withheld’ Votes and Error Were Disclosed in March; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 65C TO 75C, EST. 75C

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $32.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 197,066 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.