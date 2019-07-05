Tanaka Capital Management Decreased Position in Tesla Motors (TSLA) by $661,230 as Shares Declined; First Republic Investment Management Raised Zoetis (ZTS) Holding by $1.28 Million as Stock Value Rose

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $234.9. About 14.20 million shares traded or 23.18% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/03/2018 – MUSK: MOST BUSINESS TIME SPENT ON TESLA, SPACEX; 03/04/2018 – CORPORATE LIQUIDITY STRESS HAS CLIMBED FROM RECORD LOW OF 2.5 PCT IN DECEMBER – MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Fully-Electric Tesla Trucks Scheduled to Begin Production in 2019; 11/05/2018 – Tesla says top vehicle engineer Doug Field is ‘taking time off’ amid Model 3 production woes; 03/04/2018 – In self-driving cars, human drivers and standards come up short -experts; 17/04/2018 – Back to the Drawing Board for Tesla — Heard on the Street; 12/04/2018 – TESLA CITES PROHIBITION FROM RELEASING AUTOPILOT INFORMATION; 01/05/2018 – Tesla Feels the Weight of Solar Panels; 27/03/2018 – Tesla Cut by Moody’s on Production Issues, Liquidity Concerns; 10/05/2018 – A new Tesla video teases footage of factories, employees and the planned second generation Roadster

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 12,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 164,471 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.56M, up from 151,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $115.34. About 1.03M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 selling transactions for $13.36 million activity. Musk Elon bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00 million. 16,780 shares were sold by Gracias Antonio J., worth $5.84M. $305,420 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were sold by Guillen Jerome M. Straubel Jeffrey B sold $4.40 million worth of stock.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 469 shares to 604 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 EPS, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Horseman Management Ltd has invested 0.89% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 1,151 are owned by Grimes &. 40,036 are held by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd, a Korea-based fund reported 135,827 shares. Moreover, Tb Alternative Assets Ltd has 0.82% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 15,600 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp, Arizona-based fund reported 1,067 shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt One Communication Ltd has 0.11% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 72,651 shares. Pictet Asset reported 302,528 shares. Shelton Mngmt has 5,135 shares. Caprock Group Inc has invested 0.12% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Tanaka Cap Mgmt accumulated 2,051 shares. Voloridge Invest Ltd holds 230,435 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 182,261 are owned by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Mai Capital Mgmt reported 0.06% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Private Harbour Invest Management Counsel Ltd stated it has 19,268 shares. Vantage Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 0.81% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Johnson Counsel holds 1.39% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 648,053 shares. 54,254 were accumulated by Decatur Mngmt. Etrade Capital Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 22,072 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Ajo Lp has invested 0.81% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 426,492 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. State Street owns 20.01 million shares. 18,158 were reported by Bluemountain Mgmt Lc. Prudential Pcl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 33,473 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Holding. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.18% or 697,179 shares. Everett Harris And Ca holds 4,731 shares.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 8,668 shares to 166,740 shares, valued at $9.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 14,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,245 shares, and cut its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.09 million activity.