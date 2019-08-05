Tanaka Capital Management Cut Its Position in Tesla Motors (TSLA) as Shares Rose; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Price Rose, Holder Northstar Group Lowered by $371,420 Its Position

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 25,385 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 32,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 5.57M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $234.34. About 6.14 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 07/05/2018 – CNET: New York Post: Tesla’s Elon Musk reportedly dating musician Grimes; 12/03/2018 – Tesla’s Production Problems Spawn a Legion of Model 3 Stalkers; 16/05/2018 – As Tesla hits the skids, one market watcher sees a ‘line in the sand’ (via @TradingNation); 12/04/2018 – NTSB Kicks Tesla Off Crash Probe for Violating Disclosure Pledge; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 17/04/2018 – Tesla is struggling to produce Model 3s on schedule. So Elon Musk is having the company work around the clock; 03/04/2018 – CORPORATE LIQUIDITY STRESS HAS CLIMBED FROM RECORD LOW OF 2.5 PCT IN DECEMBER – MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC – PILOT PROGRAM WITH TESLA WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY AT SOUTH DAKOTA SITE; 28/03/2018 – Tesla shareholder lawsuit against SolarCity deal set to proceed; 02/05/2018 – Tesla 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $3.35

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,275 shares to 13,295 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

