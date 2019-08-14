Tanaka Capital Management Boosted Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $835,289 as Valuation Declined; Bp Wealth Management Has Increased Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by $526,845

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.52 million shares traded or 20.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018; 19/03/2018 – Amazon adds former FDA head to healthcare team, sources say; 11/05/2018 – A Whole Foods insider reveals the reason Amazon Prime discounts aren’t yet ready for shoppers; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former exec alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business pinned against Amazon; 16/03/2018 – Amazon warrior Margaret Mee with gun […]; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 24/03/2018 – Huntkey will launch its power strips on Amazon of UK; 14/05/2018 – Uber hires an Amazon executive to head up its UK unit as fight to keep London license continues

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 5,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 172,989 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.94M, up from 167,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $125.58. About 1.19M shares traded or 66.43% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). The Utah-based Alta Cap Management Limited Liability Co has invested 2.67% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 476,451 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research Inc reported 0.09% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 5,836 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 134,740 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim, Texas-based fund reported 12,900 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp owns 1.16% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 18,200 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 11,815 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ashfield Partners Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,166 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability Com has invested 0.82% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Middleton Co Inc Ma has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Financial Advisors Poised to Allocate Assets to Active Nontransparent ETFs, Broadridge Survey Reveals – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Broadridge Financial Poised For Revenue Recovery, Raymond James Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Broadridge Schedules Webcast and Investor Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results On August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher (NYSE:DHR) by 5,953 shares to 161,475 shares, valued at $21.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,628 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advisors has invested 1.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,557 shares. Inr Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation invested in 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Chase Counsel Corp has invested 3.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fishman Jay A Mi invested in 18,513 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stevens First Principles Inv holds 45 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Company Il invested in 19,957 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Burns J W And Communication Ny has invested 1.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northstar Asset Management Lc accumulated 185 shares. The California-based Private Mgmt Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ally Fincl Incorporated has invested 4.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 4.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Riggs Asset Managment Co holds 0.07% or 56 shares.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,370 shares to 2,051 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tuesday’s Market Minute: Prime Day: The New Black Friday – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SFIX -2.6% as Amazon launches Personal Shopper – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Are CVS And Walgreens Unfairly Fighting Back Against Amazon’s PillPack? – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Great Tech Stocks to Buy for the Future – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.