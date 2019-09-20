Tanaka Capital Management Boosted Amyris (AMRS) Stake by $591,198 as Stock Price Declined; Hillsdale Investment Management Raised Its Holding in Garmin LTD (GRMN) by $478,740

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 6733.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 6,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 6,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $491,000, up from 90 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $85.49. About 516,832 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amyris (AMRS) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 197,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.70% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 913,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amyris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 1.02 million shares traded or 24.46% up from the average. Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has declined 53.46% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRS News: 23/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 8.9 PCT STAKE IN AMYRIS INC AS OF MAY 22, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Amyris 4Q Loss/Shr 17c; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 23/05/2018 – AMYRIS HOLDER TEMASEK REPORTS 8.9% STAKE INCLUDING WARRANT; 03/05/2018 – Amyris Collaborates with Firmenich to Develop Disruptive Bio-Based Fragrance lngredient; 17/05/2018 – Biossance Launches Mobile Interactive Clean Beauty Consumer Experience; 14/05/2018 – Amyris 1Q Rev $23M; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 14/05/2018 – Amyris 1Q Loss/Shr $1.79; 16/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING

More notable recent Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Meet 3 Companies that Are Shaping the Future of Food – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Amyris to Videocast its Exclusive Annual Industry Forum â€“ BioDisrupt 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Amyris, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty – (NASDAQ: AMRS) – PRNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Amyris (AMRS) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold GRMN shares while 120 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 1.02% less from 80.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 713,212 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 1,471 shares. 15,148 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management. Trustmark Natl Bank Department has 0.01% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Quantbot L P, New York-based fund reported 20,047 shares. Stifel has 69,081 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.04% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Blair William And Communication Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 4,634 shares. Moreover, Utd Ser Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 120,568 shares. Gsa Cap Llp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Scotia holds 3,504 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 14 shares. Korea Inv owns 0.04% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 106,221 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability has 5,884 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 382,442 are owned by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation.