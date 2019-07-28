Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TVE) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; Dennys (DENN) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Dennys Corp (DENN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.05, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 57 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 61 cut down and sold their holdings in Dennys Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 54.84 million shares, down from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Dennys Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 44 Increased: 34 New Position: 23.

Analysts expect Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. T_TVE’s profit would be $11.32M giving it 9.35 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd’s analysts see -350.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 384,705 shares traded. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Tamarack Vall Energy (TSE:TVE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tamarack Vall Energy had 3 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of TVE in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Raymond James.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. The company has market cap of $423.36 million. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan. It has a 14.27 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Tango Energy Inc. and changed its name to Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. in June 2010.

DennyÂ’s Corporation, through its subsidiary, DennyÂ’s, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the DennyÂ’s brand. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. As of December 28, 2016, it operated 1,733 franchised, licensed, and firm operated restaurants in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guam, the United Arab Emirates, Curacao N.V., El Salvador, the Philippines, and Trinidad. It has a 28.92 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to DennyÂ’s Corporation in 2002.

Avenir Corp holds 7.75% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation for 3.98 million shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 3.57 million shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Beddow Capital Management Inc has 1.75% invested in the company for 173,424 shares. The Massachusetts-based Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has invested 1.33% in the stock. Wilen Investment Management Corp., a Florida-based fund reported 74,500 shares.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.95. About 543,223 shares traded or 32.68% up from the average. Denny's Corporation (DENN) has risen 27.66% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.