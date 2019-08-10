Talos Energy Inc. (TALO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.09 N/A 10.90 1.89 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2 0.48 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Talos Energy Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6% Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Talos Energy Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Sundance Energy Australia Limited is $6, which is potential 368.75% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Talos Energy Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 0.05% respectively. 0.5% are Talos Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1% Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67%

For the past year Talos Energy Inc. has 26.1% stronger performance while Sundance Energy Australia Limited has -41.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Talos Energy Inc. beats Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.