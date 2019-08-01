Talos Energy Inc. (TALO)’s Financial Results Comparing With SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.21 N/A 12.50 2.26 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 2.31 N/A 0.18 5.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Talos Energy Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Talos Energy Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Talos Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -8.2% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.3% 18.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Talos Energy Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I are owned by institutional investors at 99.58% and 1.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Talos Energy Inc. shares. Competitively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has 26.89% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talos Energy Inc. -2.15% 1.62% 36.61% 23.85% -14.86% 73.1% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -7.92% -7.92% -3.14% -12.26% -4.81% 16.25%

For the past year Talos Energy Inc. has stronger performance than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I

Summary

Talos Energy Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.