Talos Energy Inc. (TALO)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

Both Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) and National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.02 N/A 10.90 1.89 National Fuel Gas Company 55 2.39 N/A 3.38 14.13

Table 1 demonstrates Talos Energy Inc. and National Fuel Gas Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. National Fuel Gas Company is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Talos Energy Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Talos Energy Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6% National Fuel Gas Company 0.00% 14.7% 4.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Talos Energy Inc. and National Fuel Gas Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 75.7%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Talos Energy Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.1% are National Fuel Gas Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1% National Fuel Gas Company -0.44% -10.13% -18.92% -16.57% -10.2% -6.72%

For the past year Talos Energy Inc. had bullish trend while National Fuel Gas Company had bearish trend.

Summary

National Fuel Gas Company beats Talos Energy Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.