Talos Energy Inc. (TALO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Both Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.46 N/A 12.50 2.26 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.22 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Talos Energy Inc. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Talos Energy Inc. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -8.2% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.58% of Talos Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.9% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Talos Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.6% are Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talos Energy Inc. -2.15% 1.62% 36.61% 23.85% -14.86% 73.1% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -3.09% -13.51% -23.51% -39.58% -66.19% -15.5%

For the past year Talos Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Mid-Con Energy Partners LP had bearish trend.

Summary

Talos Energy Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.