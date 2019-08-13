Talos Energy Inc. (TALO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.10 N/A 10.90 1.89 Comstock Resources Inc. 6 2.11 N/A 0.24 28.34

In table 1 we can see Talos Energy Inc. and Comstock Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Comstock Resources Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Talos Energy Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Talos Energy Inc. is currently more affordable than Comstock Resources Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Talos Energy Inc. and Comstock Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6% Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Talos Energy Inc. and Comstock Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 3.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Talos Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Comstock Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1% Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77%

For the past year Talos Energy Inc. was less bullish than Comstock Resources Inc.

Summary

Talos Energy Inc. beats Comstock Resources Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.