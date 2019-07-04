Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) EPS Estimated At $1.03; Escalade (ESCA)’s Sentiment Is 1.69

Escalade Inc (ESCA) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.44, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 22 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 13 decreased and sold their holdings in Escalade Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 3.95 million shares, down from 3.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Escalade Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 16 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to report $1.03 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $1.87 EPS change or 222.62% from last quarter’s $-0.84 EPS. TALO’s profit would be $55.78M giving it 6.01 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Talos Energy Inc.’s analysts see 442.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 191,126 shares traded. Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has declined 14.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TALO News: 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy Sees 2018 Pro Forma Production Sales Volume 18-19.5 MMBoe; 29/05/2018 – TALOS ENERGY – 2018 PRO FORMA CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $430 MLN TO $450 MLN THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND, CASH FLOW FROM OPS; 29/05/2018 – TALOS ENERGY – TORNADO #3 WELL EXPECTED TO COMMENCE PRODUCTION IN 2Q 2019 WITH AN ESTIMATED INITIAL PRODUCTION IN 10-15 MBOE/D RANGE, ON GROSS BASIS; 30/05/2018 – Talos Energy Presenting at Louisiana Energy Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy Sees 2019 Capex at Similar Level of 2018; 29/05/2018 – TALOS ENERGY INC – EXPECTS THAT DURING 1Q 2019, PHOENIX COMPLEX WILL BE SHUT-IN FOR APPROXIMATELY 45-60 DAYS; 29/05/2018 – TALOS ENERGY INC – FIRST OIL IS EXPECTED IN 2022, WITH PRODUCTION INCREASING THROUGH 2024 FOR ZAMA FIELD; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy Announces 2018 Financial And Operating Guidance, Provides Initial 2019 Outlook And Operations Update

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells sporting goods to retailers, dealers, and wholesalers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $164.69 million. The firm makes, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products. It has a 8.44 P/E ratio. It offers archery products under the Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, and Cajun Bowfishing brands; table tennis products under the STIGA, Ping-Pong, and Prince brands; basketball goals under the Goalrilla, Goaliath, Silverback, Hoopstar, and Goalsetter brands; play systems under the Woodplay and Childlife brands; fitness products under the USWeight, The STEP, Lifeline, Kettleworx, Natural Fitness, and PER4M brands; hockey and soccer game tables under the Atomic, American Legend, Redline, and Triumph brands; billiard accessories under the Mizerak, Minnesota Fats, Lucasi, PureX, Rage, and Players brands; darting products under the Unicorn, Accudart, Arachnid, Nodor, and Winmau brands; and outdoor game products under the Zume Games, Pickleball Now, Onix, Viva Sol, and Triumph brands.

More notable recent Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Want To Invest In Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)? Here’s How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Traders News Source: Identifying Innovators and Bringing Products to Market – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Escalade, Incorporated for 443,173 shares. Minerva Advisors Llc owns 424,798 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.65% invested in the company for 495,755 shares. The Kentucky-based Parthenon Llc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Northstar Group Inc., a New York-based fund reported 79,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 1,103 shares traded. Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) has declined 11.27% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESCA News: 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.08 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – ESCALADE SPORTS ENTERED INTO A LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR STIGA BRAND; 22/04/2018 – DJ Escalade Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESCA); 19/04/2018 – Escalade Sees Sales in Outdoor Categories Improving in 2nd Quarter as Weather Gets Better; 17/05/2018 – Escalade Sells Equity Stake In STIGA Sports Group AB; 19/04/2018 Escalade 1Q EPS 8c; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC ESCA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN INCREASE OF 200 BPS TO 28.0%; 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – IT HAS SOLD IT’S 50% EQUITY SHARE OF STIGA SPORTS GROUP AB, HEADQUARTERED IN SWEDEN