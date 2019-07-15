Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) Analysts See $1.03 EPS; Gray Television (GTN) Sentiment Is 1.02

Analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to report $1.03 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $1.87 EPS change or 222.62% from last quarter’s $-0.84 EPS. TALO’s profit would be $55.78 million giving it 5.89 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Talos Energy Inc.’s analysts see 442.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $24.28. About 137,333 shares traded. Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has declined 14.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TALO News: 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy Announces 2018 Financial And Operating Guidance, Provides Initial 2019 Outlook And Operations Update; 15/05/2018 Bain Capital Credit LP Exits Position in Talos Energy; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy Sees 2018 Pro Forma Capex $430M-$450M; 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy Sees 2019 Capex at Similar Level of 2018; 21/05/2018 – AP TALOS ENERGY, LLC REPORTS 32.4 PCT STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – TALOS ENERGY INC – EXPECTS THAT DURING 1Q 2019, PHOENIX COMPLEX WILL BE SHUT-IN FOR APPROXIMATELY 45-60 DAYS; 29/05/2018 – TALOS ENERGY – 2018 PRO FORMA CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $430 MLN TO $450 MLN THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND, CASH FLOW FROM OPS; 29/05/2018 – TALOS ENERGY – TORNADO #3 WELL EXPECTED TO COMMENCE PRODUCTION IN 2Q 2019 WITH AN ESTIMATED INITIAL PRODUCTION IN 10-15 MBOE/D RANGE, ON GROSS BASIS; 30/05/2018 – Talos Energy Presenting at Louisiana Energy Conference Tomorrow

Gray Television Inc (GTN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 93 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 91 trimmed and sold positions in Gray Television Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 82.24 million shares, up from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Gray Television Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 68 Increased: 52 New Position: 41.

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. As of February 21, 2017, it owned and operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams comprising 37 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, 29 channels affiliated with the NBC Network, 20 channels affiliated with the ABC Network, and 15 channels affiliated with the FOX Network. It has a 10.24 P/E ratio. The firm also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance" on July 05, 2019

Darsana Capital Partners Lp holds 6.4% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. for 8.00 million shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny owns 436,445 shares or 3.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Act Ii Management Lp has 2.78% invested in the company for 156,672 shares. The New York-based New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. has invested 2.53% in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 737,694 shares.

The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 1.05 million shares traded or 5.38% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500.

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GTN’s profit will be $28.16M for 16.07 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.