Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN)

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) and Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tallgrass Energy LP 22 6.81 N/A 1.08 17.73 Superior Energy Services Inc. 2 0.02 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Tallgrass Energy LP and Superior Energy Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tallgrass Energy LP 0.00% 7.7% 2.4% Superior Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -203% -37.1%

Risk & Volatility

Tallgrass Energy LP has a beta of 0.68 and its 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Superior Energy Services Inc. has a 2.25 beta which is 125.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tallgrass Energy LP are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Superior Energy Services Inc. has 2.5 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Superior Energy Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tallgrass Energy LP.

Analyst Ratings

Tallgrass Energy LP and Superior Energy Services Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tallgrass Energy LP 0 3 0 2.00 Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Tallgrass Energy LP’s consensus price target is $21.83, while its potential upside is 8.77%. Meanwhile, Superior Energy Services Inc.’s consensus price target is $4, while its potential upside is 1,209.76%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Superior Energy Services Inc. is looking more favorable than Tallgrass Energy LP, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.3% of Tallgrass Energy LP shares and 0% of Superior Energy Services Inc. shares. Tallgrass Energy LP’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Superior Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tallgrass Energy LP -10.88% -9.02% -19.96% -20.72% -17.58% -21.24% Superior Energy Services Inc. 1.37% -34.73% -73.16% -76.31% -90.76% -72.92%

For the past year Tallgrass Energy LP was less bearish than Superior Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Tallgrass Energy LP beats on 7 of the 9 factors Superior Energy Services Inc.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Tallgrass Energy GP, LP and changed its name to Tallgrass Energy, LP in June 2018. Tallgrass Energy, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.