Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) and ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tallgrass Energy LP 23 6.66 N/A 1.06 22.81 ProPetro Holding Corp. 20 0.98 N/A 2.25 10.01

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tallgrass Energy LP and ProPetro Holding Corp. ProPetro Holding Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Tallgrass Energy LP. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Tallgrass Energy LP is presently more expensive than ProPetro Holding Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) and ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tallgrass Energy LP 0.00% 9.6% 3% ProPetro Holding Corp. 0.00% 30.7% 18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tallgrass Energy LP is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival ProPetro Holding Corp. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. ProPetro Holding Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tallgrass Energy LP.

Analyst Ratings

Tallgrass Energy LP and ProPetro Holding Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tallgrass Energy LP 0 1 0 2.00 ProPetro Holding Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Tallgrass Energy LP is $26, with potential upside of 35.35%. Competitively the consensus price target of ProPetro Holding Corp. is $26.33, which is potential 44.43% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, ProPetro Holding Corp. is looking more favorable than Tallgrass Energy LP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.6% of Tallgrass Energy LP shares and 94.8% of ProPetro Holding Corp. shares. About 1.2% of Tallgrass Energy LP’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of ProPetro Holding Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tallgrass Energy LP -0.12% -3.83% 5.42% 6.35% 12.49% -0.86% ProPetro Holding Corp. 5.63% -5.85% 31.77% 21.08% 15.61% 82.79%

For the past year Tallgrass Energy LP had bearish trend while ProPetro Holding Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

ProPetro Holding Corp. beats Tallgrass Energy LP on 8 of the 12 factors.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Tallgrass Energy GP, LP and changed its name to Tallgrass Energy, LP in June 2018. Tallgrass Energy, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.