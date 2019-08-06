Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE) Reaches $17.25 After 4.00% Down Move; Landscape Capital Management Trimmed La Z Boy (LZB) Position By $1.55 Million

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased La Z Boy Inc (LZB) stake by 76.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 48,407 shares as La Z Boy Inc (LZB)’s stock declined 0.51%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 14,777 shares with $487,000 value, down from 63,184 last quarter. La Z Boy Inc now has $1.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 44,965 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

The stock of Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 249,638 shares traded. Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) has declined 17.58% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.58% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $4.85 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $16.56 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TGE worth $194.12M less.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to clients in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $4.85 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It has a 11.78 P/E ratio. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for clients in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for clients in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming.

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) stake by 59,810 shares to 135,578 valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1. It also upped Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI) stake by 13,908 shares and now owns 24,192 shares. Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) was raised too.

Analysts await La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.39 per share. LZB’s profit will be $15.52 million for 23.39 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by La-Z-Boy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.44% negative EPS growth.

