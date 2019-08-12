Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE) Reaches $16.81 Yearly Low; Continental Advisors Has Lifted By $884,052 Its Mckesson (MCK) Position

The stock of Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) hit a new 52-week low and has $15.63 target or 7.00% below today’s $16.81 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $4.73B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $15.63 price target is reached, the company will be worth $331.03M less. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 1.04M shares traded. Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) has declined 17.58% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.58% the S&P500.

Continental Advisors Llc increased Mckesson Corp (MCK) stake by 151.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Continental Advisors Llc acquired 7,556 shares as Mckesson Corp (MCK)’s stock rose 16.75%. The Continental Advisors Llc holds 12,556 shares with $1.47 million value, up from 5,000 last quarter. Mckesson Corp now has $26.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $142.87. About 1.19M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK); 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80; 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q ADJ EPS $3.49, EST. $3.56; 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to clients in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $4.73 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It has a 11.48 P/E ratio. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for clients in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for clients in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Investment Advsrs Limited Liability holds 2,970 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,090 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 1.06 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 28,117 are owned by M&T Comml Bank. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Tn reported 108 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division holds 0.23% or 14,655 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Loomis Sayles & Co Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,638 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp invested in 0.21% or 7.89 million shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,513 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 322 shares. Argyle Mngmt reported 21,575 shares stake. 49,883 were accumulated by First Interstate Fincl Bank. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc holds 7,475 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. McKesson had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral”. The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22.