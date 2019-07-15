Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE) EPS Estimated At $0.42; LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LGI Homes had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Wednesday, February 27. JMP Securities maintained the shares of LGIH in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. See LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) latest ratings:

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $58 New Target: $66 Maintain

Analysts expect Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) to report $0.42 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.40 EPS change or 2,000.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. TGE’s profit would be $118.17M giving it 13.21 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Tallgrass Energy, LP’s analysts see 35.48% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.2. About 458,183 shares traded. Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) has risen 12.49% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.06% the S&P500.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to clients in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $6.25 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It has a 17.43 P/E ratio. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for clients in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for clients in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming.

LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, and Tennessee markets. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. It offers entry-level homes and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. It has a 12.65 P/E ratio. At December 31, 2016, it owned 59 active communities under the LGI Homes brand; and 4 under the Terrata Homes brand.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.00 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Snider Michael Larry sold $1.00M.

The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $74.18. About 111,837 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 14.93% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold LGI Homes, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru Co holds 0.05% or 3,267 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 15,458 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 18,463 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt invested 0.01% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). D E Shaw & reported 28,745 shares. Pinnacle Ltd accumulated 16,936 shares. Cap Growth L P has 320,000 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Grandeur Peak Glob Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). 26,311 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. 66,823 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). 800 are held by Numerixs Inv Incorporated. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 6,273 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 2.89 million shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 23,801 shares.