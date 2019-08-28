Talend S.A. (TLND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend S.A. 44 5.32 N/A -1.59 0.00 Veritone Inc. 7 2.51 N/A -3.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Talend S.A. and Veritone Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Talend S.A. and Veritone Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2% Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3%

Liquidity

Talend S.A.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Veritone Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Veritone Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Talend S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Talend S.A. and Veritone Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50 Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Talend S.A. has a 32.25% upside potential and a consensus price target of $52. Competitively the average price target of Veritone Inc. is $10, which is potential 133.10% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Veritone Inc. is looking more favorable than Talend S.A., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Talend S.A. and Veritone Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.2% and 26.4% respectively. 2.7% are Talend S.A.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% are Veritone Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52% Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63%

For the past year Talend S.A. has -11.52% weaker performance while Veritone Inc. has 82.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Veritone Inc. beats Talend S.A. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.