Talend S.A. (TLND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend S.A. 44 5.33 N/A -1.59 0.00 Qualys Inc. 86 10.35 N/A 1.47 58.96

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Talend S.A. and Qualys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Talend S.A. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Qualys Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Qualys Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Talend S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Talend S.A. and Qualys Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50 Qualys Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The consensus target price of Talend S.A. is $52, with potential upside of 32.21%. Qualys Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $94.5 consensus target price and a 19.35% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Talend S.A. appears more favorable than Qualys Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Talend S.A. and Qualys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.2% and 89% respectively. Insiders held 2.7% of Talend S.A. shares. Competitively, Qualys Inc. has 15.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52% Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81%

For the past year Talend S.A. has -11.52% weaker performance while Qualys Inc. has 15.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Qualys Inc. beats Talend S.A.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.