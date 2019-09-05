Talend S.A. (TLND) Reaches $40.25 After 9.00% Down Move; Bp Wealth Management Has Raised Eog Resources (EOG) Stake

The stock of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.25. About 316,340 shares traded or 8.51% up from the average. Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) has declined 44.19% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TLND News: 17/05/2018 – Talend Opens Nomination Period for Data Masters Awards; 09/05/2018 – Technology Industry Leader Brian Lillie Named to Talend Board; 10/05/2018 – Talend Sees 2018 Loss $33.3M-Loss $31.3M; 10/05/2018 – Talend Sees 2Q Rev $48.8M-$49.8M; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils lndustry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 10/05/2018 – Talend Sees 2018 Rev $202.6M-$204.6M; 09/05/2018 – Knowledgent and Talend Unveil New Customer-360 Data Management Solution; 08/05/2018 – Talend and Qubole Partner to Disrupt Big Data Economics with Serverless Cloud Support; 22/03/2018 Talend Unveils Expanded Support Features for Global Partner Program; 09/04/2018 – Talend to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 FinancialThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $1.23B company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $36.63 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TLND worth $110.97 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering Talend (NASDAQ:TLND), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Talend has $65 highest and $3900 lowest target. $52’s average target is 29.19% above currents $40.25 stock price. Talend had 4 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It creates and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products.

Analysts await Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.40 earnings per share, down 48.15% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Talend S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $10000 lowest target. $108.88’s average target is 41.81% above currents $76.78 stock price. EOG Resources had 19 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, August 12. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10000 target in Thursday, August 29 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 11 to “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $10200 target in Thursday, August 22 report. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 22.