Talend S.A. (TLND) Reaches $39.53 After 6.00% Up Move; Iridium Communications (IRDM) Shorts Raised By 18.72%

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) had an increase of 18.72% in short interest. IRDM's SI was 7.93M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 18.72% from 6.68M shares previously. With 997,300 avg volume, 8 days are for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)'s short sellers to cover IRDM's short positions. The SI to Iridium Communications Inc's float is 8.37%. The stock decreased 5.59% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 1.65M shares traded or 127.76% up from the average. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500.

The stock of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.43% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.53. About 231,519 shares traded. Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) has declined 44.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold Iridium Communications Inc. shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 95.29 million shares or 4.65% more from 91.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 16,413 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.25% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 22,111 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Co accumulated 4,441 shares. American Century Companies Incorporated owns 440,200 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 1,600 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd invested in 10,999 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Natixis Advisors Lp owns 0% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 12,799 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability invested in 69,237 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.02% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). 46,522 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 135,856 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $90,780 activity. 4,000 Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares with value of $90,780 were bought by Rush Parker William.

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.12 billion. It offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications services; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications services; broadband data services; push-to-talk services; and machine-to-machine services for sending and receiving data from fixed and mobile assets in remote locations to a central monitoring station. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message services, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services.

Analysts await Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.40 EPS, down 48.15% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.56 actual EPS reported by Talend S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Talend (NASDAQ:TLND), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Talend has $65 highest and $3900 lowest target. $52’s average target is 31.55% above currents $39.53 stock price. Talend had 3 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.