Talend S.A. (TLND) Reaches $34.56 After 8.00% Down Move; Envestnet Has 1.45 Sentiment

Envestnet Inc (ENV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 103 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 71 decreased and sold equity positions in Envestnet Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 45.75 million shares, up from 45.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Envestnet Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 52 Increased: 75 New Position: 28.

The stock of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.56. About 296,069 shares traded. Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) has declined 44.19% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TLND News: 26/04/2018 – Talend Data Fabric Now Certified on MapR Converged Data Platform Version 6.0; 10/05/2018 – Talend Sees 2018 Rev $202.6M-$204.6M; 10/05/2018 – Talend 1Q Rev $46.8M; 10/05/2018 – TALEND SA QTRLY NON-IFRS NET LOSS PER SHARE $ 0.18; 10/05/2018 – TALEND SA QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.34; 28/03/2018 – Talend Joins Cloud Leaders in OpenAPI Initiative to Further API Standards and Interoperability; 10/05/2018 – Talend Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $1.11-Loss $1.04; 09/05/2018 – Technology Industry Leader Brian Lillie Named to Talend Bd; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils lndustry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 11/05/2018 – Talend to Participate in Upcoming Investor ConferencesThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.06B company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $31.80 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TLND worth $84.72M less.

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ENV’s profit will be $18.85 million for 38.89 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% EPS growth.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions , which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. for 290,461 shares. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc owns 154,450 shares or 3.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. has 2.38% invested in the company for 1.20 million shares. The Delaware-based Ashford Capital Management Inc has invested 2.32% in the stock. Advent International Corp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 691,901 shares.

More recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Envestnet | Tamarac to Provide Tamarac Reporting® and Trading® Technology to Rockbridge Investment Management – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “Envestnet Platform Enhancements Designed to Deepen Advisor-Client Relationships – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Envestnet Inc (ENV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.56. About 253,044 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 15/05/2018 – Can Anyone Challenge Envestnet? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.78-$1.83; 18/05/2018 – Envestnet & Investment Advisor Honor Asset Manager & Strategist Award Winners; 20/03/2018 – Envestnet Wins Three 2018 Family Wealth Report Awards; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET PRICES OFFERING OF $300M OF 1.75% CONV NOTES; 25/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Closing of Convertible Notes Offering; 16/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Enterprise Data Management Solution at Annual Advisor Summit; 24/05/2018 – Envestnet Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Among 2 analysts covering Talend (NASDAQ:TLND), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Talend has $65 highest and $3900 lowest target. $52’s average target is 50.46% above currents $34.56 stock price. Talend had 3 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 8.

Analysts await Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.40 earnings per share, down 48.15% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Talend S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.