Talend S.A. (TLND) Reaches $33.11 After 5.00% Up Move; Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Has 0.57 Sentiment

The stock of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.73% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.11. About 103,550 shares traded. Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) has declined 44.19% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TLND News: 10/05/2018 – TALEND SA TLND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.46, REV VIEW $201.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils Industry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 17/05/2018 – Talend Opens Nomination Period for Data Masters Awards; 10/05/2018 – TALEND SA TLND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $202.6 MLN TO $204.6 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Talend Sees 2Q Rev $48.8M-$49.8M; 11/05/2018 – TALEND SA TLND.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $55; 22/05/2018 – Talend Recognized in CRN’s Big Data 100 List for Third Consecutive Year; 22/04/2018 – DJ Talend SA Sponsored ADR, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLND); 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 10/05/2018 – Talend 1Q Loss/Shr 34cThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.01 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $34.77 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TLND worth $50.25M more.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NDP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 8 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 14 cut down and sold their stakes in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 1.66 million shares, up from 1.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

Analysts await Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 70.37% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.54 actual EPS reported by Talend S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. It creates and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products.

Among 2 analysts covering Talend (NASDAQ:TLND), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Talend had 4 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $65 target in Monday, April 8 report.

More notable recent Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Talend Recognized as a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Talend Announces Availability of Stitch Data Loader on AWS Marketplace – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Talend Appoints Lauren Vaccarello as Chief Marketing Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The University of Sydney Enhances Data Insights Capability Through Real-Time Analytics using Talend Cloud – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EDF Is The Worst Emerging Market CEF To Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton +8% after idling fracking gear, cutting costs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NDP: Sell The Tortoise – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oilfield service firms see grim outlook ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Sale of Matane, Quebec Pulp Mill – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.83% or $0.2501 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9299. About 174,326 shares traded or 78.27% up from the average. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NDP) has declined 51.49% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The company has market cap of $72.63 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. for 368,047 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc owns 45,904 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 157,864 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 113,355 shares.