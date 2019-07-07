Talend S.A. (TLND) EPS Estimated At $-0.46; Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Sellers Increased By 11.75% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to report $-0.46 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 70.37% from last quarter’s $-0.27 EPS. After having $-0.54 EPS previously, Talend S.A.’s analysts see -14.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 137,886 shares traded. Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) has declined 17.90% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TLND News: 02/05/2018 – Talend Listed One of Highest Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 22/04/2018 – DJ Talend SA Sponsored ADR, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLND); 26/04/2018 – Talend Data Fabric Now Certified on MapR Converged Data Platform Version 6.0; 12/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cyxtera and Talend; 08/05/2018 – Talend and Qubole Partner to Disrupt Big Data Economics with Serverless Cloud Support; 10/05/2018 – TALEND SA QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.34; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils Industry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 16/04/2018 – Talend Updates Data Fabric to Unlock Analytics Potential of SAP Data; 11/05/2018 – Talend to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Talend Sees 2018 Rev $202.6M-$204.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, February 6. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $737.78 million. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ , a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. It has a 34.23 P/E ratio. The Company’s clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist.

Among 2 analysts covering Talend (NASDAQ:TLND), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Talend had 4 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. It creates and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products.

