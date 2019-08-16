Talend S.A. (TLND) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Comparison side by side

As Application Software businesses, Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend S.A. 43 5.29 N/A -1.59 0.00 SVMK Inc. 16 8.31 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Talend S.A. and SVMK Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2% SVMK Inc. 0.00% -89% -23.1%

Liquidity

Talend S.A.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, SVMK Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. SVMK Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Talend S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Talend S.A. and SVMK Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50 SVMK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$52 is Talend S.A.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 32.96%. Competitively SVMK Inc. has an average target price of $22, with potential upside of 24.36%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Talend S.A. is looking more favorable than SVMK Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of Talend S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 77% of SVMK Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Talend S.A.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of SVMK Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52% SVMK Inc. -4.02% 3.22% -3.19% 33.94% 0% 38.3%

For the past year Talend S.A. had bearish trend while SVMK Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

SVMK Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Talend S.A.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.