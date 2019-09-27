Talend S.A. (TLND) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software businesses, Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend S.A. 39 -1.22 22.40M -1.59 0.00 Open Text Corporation 40 3.38 264.58M 1.02 41.88

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Talend S.A. and Open Text Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend S.A. 57,731,958.76% -185.9% -23.2% Open Text Corporation 665,108,094.52% 7.3% 3.6%

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Talend S.A. Its rival Open Text Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Open Text Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Talend S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Talend S.A. and Open Text Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50 Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 47.39% for Talend S.A. with consensus price target of $52.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.2% of Talend S.A. shares and 77.8% of Open Text Corporation shares. Insiders held 2.7% of Talend S.A. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Open Text Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52% Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77%

For the past year Talend S.A. has -11.52% weaker performance while Open Text Corporation has 30.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Open Text Corporation beats on 11 of the 12 factors Talend S.A.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.