Talend S.A. (TLND) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend S.A. 38 -1.25 24.44M -1.59 0.00 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 20 0.99 32.09M 0.38 52.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Talend S.A. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend S.A. 63,845,350.05% -185.9% -23.2% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 162,070,707.07% 3.5% 2.3%

Liquidity

Talend S.A.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Talend S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Talend S.A. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Talend S.A. has a 46.60% upside potential and a consensus target price of $52. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.5 consensus target price and a -11.75% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Talend S.A. looks more robust than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.2% of Talend S.A. shares and 92.7% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares. Talend S.A.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67%

For the past year Talend S.A. has -11.52% weaker performance while Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has 28.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. beats Talend S.A.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.