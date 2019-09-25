Talend S.A. (TLND) and MINDBODY Inc. (:) Comparison side by side

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) and MINDBODY Inc. (:) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend S.A. 43 4.74 N/A -1.59 0.00 MINDBODY Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Talend S.A. and MINDBODY Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Talend S.A. and MINDBODY Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2% MINDBODY Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Talend S.A. and MINDBODY Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50 MINDBODY Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Talend S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 48.49% and an $52 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of Talend S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of MINDBODY Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Talend S.A.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.14% of MINDBODY Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52% MINDBODY Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.

MINDBODY, Inc. operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build client scheduling and online booking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, analytics and reporting, simple and intuitive user experience, mobility, branded Web, social integration, cloud-based architecture, open platform for third-party application development, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts, and dance exercise, spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrenÂ’s activity centers, and integrative health centers. The company offers its software platform to its subscribers as a subscription-based service. It also connects consumers with businesses through its MINDBODY app, a consumer-facing mobile app that allows consumers to discover, evaluate, book, and pay for wellness services; MINDBODY Network, a fee-based platform that connects subscribers with local consumers via the MINDBODY app and third-party partner applications, or Websites; and MINDBODY API Platform and Partner Ecosystem, a platform focuses in areas, such as marketing automation, accounting, loyalty, mobile, and social interactions. MINDBODY, Inc. sells its subscriptions through a direct sales team primarily in San Luis Obispo, California; the United Kingdom; and Australia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.