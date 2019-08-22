Talend S.A. (TLND) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) Comparing side by side

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend S.A. 44 5.30 N/A -1.59 0.00 Majesco 8 2.53 N/A 0.18 53.22

Table 1 highlights Talend S.A. and Majesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2% Majesco 0.00% 11.4% 6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Talend S.A. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Majesco has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Majesco is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Talend S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Talend S.A. and Majesco Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50 Majesco 0 0 0 0.00

Talend S.A. has an average target price of $52, and a 32.52% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of Talend S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.5% of Majesco are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Talend S.A.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 70.6% of Majesco’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52% Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86%

For the past year Talend S.A. had bearish trend while Majesco had bullish trend.

Summary

Majesco beats Talend S.A. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.