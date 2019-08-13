Talend S.A. (TLND) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Application Software company, Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Talend S.A. has 88.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Talend S.A. has 2.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Talend S.A. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.90% -23.20% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Talend S.A. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Talend S.A. N/A 44 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Talend S.A. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend S.A. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.19 2.10 3.72 2.66

With consensus price target of $66, Talend S.A. has a potential upside of 71.43%. The potential upside of the peers is 122.96%. Given Talend S.A.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Talend S.A. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Talend S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Talend S.A. has -11.52% weaker performance while Talend S.A.’s competitors have 53.55% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Talend S.A. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Talend S.A.’s peers have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Talend S.A.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Talend S.A.

Dividends

Talend S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Talend S.A.’s peers beat Talend S.A.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.