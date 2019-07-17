Talend S.A. (TLND) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) Contrasting side by side

Both Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend S.A. 44 4.95 N/A -1.35 0.00 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 10 3.75 N/A 0.15 65.87

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Talend S.A. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Talend S.A. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend S.A. 0.00% -131.4% -19.6% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Talend S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Talend S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Talend S.A. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Talend S.A.’s consensus target price is $52, while its potential upside is 48.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.3% of Talend S.A. shares and 1.9% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares. 2.8% are Talend S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talend S.A. -0.91% -8.15% 28.3% 15.1% -17.9% 28.88% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. -5.36% -10.99% -14.16% 27.48% 0% 18.75%

For the past year Talend S.A.’s stock price has bigger growth than CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Talend S.A.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.