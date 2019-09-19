Talend S.A. (TLND) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Comparison side by side

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend S.A. 43 5.33 N/A -1.59 0.00 Aware Inc. 3 3.66 N/A 0.09 31.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Talend S.A. and Aware Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2% Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3%

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Talend S.A. Its rival Aware Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.7 and 14.7 respectively. Aware Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Talend S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Talend S.A. and Aware Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50 Aware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Talend S.A.’s upside potential is 32.15% at a $52 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Talend S.A. and Aware Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 32.3%. Insiders owned 2.7% of Talend S.A. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Aware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52% Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61%

For the past year Talend S.A.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aware Inc.

Summary

Aware Inc. beats Talend S.A. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.