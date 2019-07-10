TAL Education Group (TAL) Reaches $36.66 After 7.00% Down Move; Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) Covered By 6 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 1.01M shares traded. TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has declined 12.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAL News: 26/04/2018 – TAL Education 4Q EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – TAL EDUCATION GROUP – QTRLY NON-GAAP BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS WERE US$0.15 AND US$0.14, RESPECTIVELY; 04/04/2018 – TAL CEO ZHANG BANGXIN SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN BEIJING; 24/05/2018 – TAL EDUCATION GROUP TAL.N : CLSA RAISES RATING TO BUY; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity China Region Adds Tal Education, Exits Largan; 16/05/2018 – U.K. Investors Buy Tal Education, VIX ETF; Sell Comcast: 13F; 15/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE REDUCED JD, BABA, TAL, MDLZ, MLCO IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SAGITTARIUS CAPITAL ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF OVERSUBSCRIBED IRRI-AL-TAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND AMENDMENT TO THE LOI; 04/04/2018 – ERDOGAN: TURKEY READY TO WORK W/ RUSSIA, IRAN ON TAL RIFAAT; 27/04/2018 – TAL EDUCATION GROUP TAL.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $21.67B company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $34.09 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TAL worth $1.52 billion less.

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $21.67 billion. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. It has a 59.9 P/E ratio. The firm also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes, including Xueersi Peiyou, Mobby, and Firstleap tutoring services; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

Analysts await TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 72.73% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.11 per share. TAL’s profit will be $17.73M for 305.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by TAL Education Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.35% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $64.87. About 242,334 shares traded. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has risen 511.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 507.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TNDM News: 26/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC – QTRLY OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVED TO NEGATIVE 57 PERCENT FROM NEGATIVE 112 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC – TIMING FOR AVAILABILITY OF TANDEM PRODUCTS IN ITALY HAS NOT YET BEEN ANNOUNCED; 23/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE SAYS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF INSULIN PUMP PRODUCTS IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS TANDEM HEALTH CARE MEZZANINE LOAN; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 15/05/2018 – Chicago’s Largest Privately Held PEO, Tandem HR, Expands to Milwaukee; 14/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 And G600 Highlight Their High-Speed Performance With Tandem City-Pair Records; 19/04/2018 – Note the rising risks at $TNDM in our new report, Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM): Pumping Up Risk at; 26/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC TNDM.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 23 TO 30 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan