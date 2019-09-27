TAL Education Group (TAL) Reaches $33.88 After 3.00% Down Move; Schneider National (SNDR) Shorts Raised By 5.33%

The stock of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.13% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 1.57M shares traded. TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has declined 1.50% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TAL News: 26/04/2018 – TAL Education 4Q Net $69.5M; 04/04/2018 – ERDOGAN: TURKEY READY TO WORK W/ RUSSIA, IRAN ON TAL RIFAAT; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE ADDED BGNE, BIDU, WB, TAL IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Variety: Cannes: Film Republic Acquires Itay Tal’s `God of the Piano’; 26/04/2018 – TAL Education 4Q Rev $504.1M; 26/04/2018 – SAGITTARIUS CAPITAL ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF OVERSUBSCRIBED IRRI-AL-TAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND AMENDMENT TO THE LOI; 04/04/2018 – ERDOGAN SAYS TURKEY CAN BUILD HOSPITAL IN TAL ABYAD, SYRIA; 26/04/2018 – TAL EDUCATION GROUP – QTRLY NON-GAAP BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS WERE US$0.15 AND US$0.14, RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – TAL Education 4Q Adj EPS 14c; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Emerging Adds Yili Industrial, Exits Tal EducationThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $20.17 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $32.86 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TAL worth $605.04 million less.

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) had an increase of 5.33% in short interest. SNDR’s SI was 3.28 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.33% from 3.12M shares previously. With 783,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)’s short sellers to cover SNDR’s short positions. The SI to Schneider National Inc’s float is 6.61%. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 278,873 shares traded. Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has declined 25.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNDR News: 26/04/2018 – SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC SNDR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CIO AND EVP SHALEEN DEVGUN JOINS 8VC AS ADVISOR; 26/04/2018 – Schneider National Sees 2018 Capex $325M-$375M; 09/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Schneider National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – 8VC and Schneider Revolutionize the Digital Supply Chain; 26/04/2018 – SCHNEIDER NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.38 TO $1.50, EST. $1.40; 26/04/2018 – Schneider National 1Q EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC – FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE UPDATED GUIDANCE OF $1.38 TO $1.50; 06/04/2018 – Schneider National Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

More notable recent Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Schneider National, Inc.’s (NYSE:SNDR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Susquehanna positive on Schneider and Knight-Swift – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schneider National Is Overpriced – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Schneider Honored With Military Friendly® Employer Award for 13th Time – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Rail and Trucks Go Head to Head as Teething Troubles With PSR Implementation Abate – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering SchneiderNational (NYSE:SNDR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SchneiderNational has $3400 highest and $2200 lowest target. $27.25’s average target is 28.42% above currents $21.22 stock price. SchneiderNational had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, April 2. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 3 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) rating on Friday, August 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $2200 target.

Schneider National, Inc., a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. The companyÂ’s truckload services include standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for high-value and time-sensitive loads. It has a 16.58 P/E ratio. It also offers intermodal services, including door-to-door container on flat car service, including rail and over-the-road transportation; and logistics, which consists of non-asset brokerage, supply chain services, and import/export services.

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $20.17 billion. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. It has a 69.14 P/E ratio. The firm also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes, including Xueersi Peiyou, Mobby, and Firstleap tutoring services; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.