TAL Education Group (TAL) Forms $38.25 Double Top; Franklin Universal Trust (FT) Has 1.8 Sentiment

Franklin Universal Trust (FT) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.67, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 18 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 10 sold and trimmed positions in Franklin Universal Trust. The hedge funds in our database reported: 3.14 million shares, down from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Franklin Universal Trust in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 9.

Analysts await TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 72.73% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.11 per share. TAL’s profit will be $17.73M for 318.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by TAL Education Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.35% negative EPS growth.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Franklin Universal Trust for 45,577 shares. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owns 158,072 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0.1% invested in the company for 15,000 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 104,230 shares.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 18,737 shares traded. Franklin Universal Trust (FT) has risen 4.49% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.06% the S&P500.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The company has market cap of $181.96 million. The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. It has a 10.33 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

