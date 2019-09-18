Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

As Specialty Retail Other companies, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) and ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takung Art Co. Ltd. 1 3.55 N/A -0.78 0.00 ZAGG Inc 8 0.38 N/A 0.64 10.44

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Takung Art Co. Ltd. and ZAGG Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0.00% -67.5% -25.6% ZAGG Inc 0.00% 11.8% 5.4%

Volatility and Risk

Takung Art Co. Ltd. has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ZAGG Inc’s beta is 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Takung Art Co. Ltd. and ZAGG Inc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.6% and 81.2%. Insiders owned roughly 47.1% of Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, ZAGG Inc has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Takung Art Co. Ltd. 10.97% -13.92% -18.48% -7.29% -70.6% -11.51% ZAGG Inc -3.49% -6.75% -17.64% -41.28% -54.74% -32.21%

For the past year Takung Art Co. Ltd. was less bearish than ZAGG Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ZAGG Inc beats Takung Art Co. Ltd.

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, HongKong Takung Assets and Equity of Artworks Exchange Co., Ltd., operates an electronic online platform located at eng.takungae.com for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork in ownership units in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. The companyÂ’s platform engages in the offering and trading of artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. It serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through ZAGG and mophie segments. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands. ZAGG Inc sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at ZAGG.com and mophie.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.