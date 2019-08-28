Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD)

As Specialty Retail Other businesses, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) and Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takung Art Co. Ltd. 1 2.46 N/A -0.78 0.00 Hudson Ltd. 14 0.50 N/A 0.30 42.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Takung Art Co. Ltd. and Hudson Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0.00% -67.5% -25.6% Hudson Ltd. 0.00% 5.2% 1.6%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Takung Art Co. Ltd. and Hudson Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Hudson Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Hudson Ltd.’s average price target is $19, while its potential upside is 78.91%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Takung Art Co. Ltd. and Hudson Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 47.1% of Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 23.43% are Hudson Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Takung Art Co. Ltd. 10.97% -13.92% -18.48% -7.29% -70.6% -11.51% Hudson Ltd. -2.81% -8.45% -22.69% -1.84% -21.55% -25.48%

For the past year Takung Art Co. Ltd. has stronger performance than Hudson Ltd.

Summary

Hudson Ltd. beats Takung Art Co. Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, HongKong Takung Assets and Equity of Artworks Exchange Co., Ltd., operates an electronic online platform located at eng.takungae.com for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork in ownership units in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. The companyÂ’s platform engages in the offering and trading of artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. It serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.