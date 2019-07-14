Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takung Art Co. Ltd. 1 1.64 N/A -0.68 0.00 Alibaba Group Holding Limited 170 0.00 N/A 3.88 45.81

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Takung Art Co. Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0.00% -50.4% -18.5% Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0.00% 16.9% 8.5%

Volatility & Risk

Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s current beta is 0.25 and it happens to be 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s 126.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.26 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Takung Art Co. Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0 0 10 3.00

On the other hand, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s potential upside is 32.84% and its average target price is $224.6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.5% of Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares and 42.4% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 46.5% of Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 48.49% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Takung Art Co. Ltd. -17.6% -18.96% -4.43% -6.23% -67.5% -3.61% Alibaba Group Holding Limited -1.11% -2.99% 4.84% 22.61% -10.59% 29.57%

For the past year Takung Art Co. Ltd. has -3.61% weaker performance while Alibaba Group Holding Limited has 29.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Alibaba Group Holding Limited beats Takung Art Co. Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, HongKong Takung Assets and Equity of Artworks Exchange Co., Ltd., operates an electronic online platform located at eng.takungae.com for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork in ownership units in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. The companyÂ’s platform engages in the offering and trading of artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. It serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services through its Alimama marketing technology platform; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, as well as big data analytics and a machine learning platform through its Alibaba Cloud Computing platform; Web hosting and domain name registration services; and payment and escrow services, as well as develops and operates mobile Web browsers. The company provides its solutions primarily for businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has strategic collaborations with Driscoll's and Thai Union/Chicken of the Sea to launch their food products to China. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.