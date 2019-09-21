Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) and Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (NYSE:VSI) Contrasting side by side

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) and Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (NYSE:VSI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takung Art Co. Ltd. 1 3.45 N/A -0.78 0.00 Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 6 0.16 N/A 0.25 17.40

Table 1 demonstrates Takung Art Co. Ltd. and Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0.00% -67.5% -25.6% Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 0.00% 1.9% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s current beta is 0.48 and it happens to be 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s beta is 1.7 which is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.6% of Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Vitamin Shoppe Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 47.1% of Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Takung Art Co. Ltd. 10.97% -13.92% -18.48% -7.29% -70.6% -11.51% Vitamin Shoppe Inc. -4.95% 17.24% -26.21% -4.12% -44.75% -6.75%

For the past year Vitamin Shoppe Inc. has weaker performance than Takung Art Co. Ltd.

Summary

Vitamin Shoppe Inc. beats Takung Art Co. Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, HongKong Takung Assets and Equity of Artworks Exchange Co., Ltd., operates an electronic online platform located at eng.takungae.com for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork in ownership units in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. The companyÂ’s platform engages in the offering and trading of artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. It serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Direct, and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for VMS products, as well as develops and markets own branded products. It offers vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products of approximately 900 brands, such as own brands comprising Vitamin Shoppe, BodyTech, True Athlete, Mytrition, plnt, ProBioCare, Next Step, and Betancourt Nutrition; and national brands, including Optimum Nutrition, Cellucor, Garden of Life, Quest Nutrition, Solaray, Solgar, and NatureÂ’s Way. The company sells its products through Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail stores; and catalogs, as well as through its vitaminshoppe.com Website. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 775 company-operated retail stores; and 7 franchise stores in Panama, 5 franchise stores in Guatemala, 3 franchise stores in Costa Rica, and 2 franchise stores in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as VS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. in November 2009. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.