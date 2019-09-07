Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) and The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) and The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takung Art Co. Ltd. 1 2.63 N/A -0.78 0.00 The RealReal Inc. 115 4.50 N/A -11.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Takung Art Co. Ltd. and The RealReal Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) and The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0.00% -67.5% -25.6% The RealReal Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Takung Art Co. Ltd. and The RealReal Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 The RealReal Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, The RealReal Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 43.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.6% of Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares and 41.5% of The RealReal Inc. shares. Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 47.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.77% of The RealReal Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Takung Art Co. Ltd. 10.97% -13.92% -18.48% -7.29% -70.6% -11.51% The RealReal Inc. 0.16% -7.53% 0% 0% 0% -15.05%

For the past year Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than The RealReal Inc.

Summary

The RealReal Inc. beats Takung Art Co. Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, HongKong Takung Assets and Equity of Artworks Exchange Co., Ltd., operates an electronic online platform located at eng.takungae.com for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork in ownership units in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. The companyÂ’s platform engages in the offering and trading of artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. It serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.