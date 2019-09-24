Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) Received Jefferies’s Coverage; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shorts Up By 2.32%

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had an increase of 2.32% in short interest. ABT’s SI was 14.15 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.32% from 13.83M shares previously. With 5.31M avg volume, 3 days are for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s short sellers to cover ABT’s short positions. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $83.24. About 972,475 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease

Jefferies made public in a recent note that it initiated coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) stock, with Buy rating.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $147.12 billion. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. It has a 51.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company has market cap of $55.81 billion. The firm provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines. It has a 21.59 P/E ratio. It operates in Japan, the United States, Europe and Canada, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, Oceania, and Africa.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.52. About 730,316 shares traded. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) has declined 14.73% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.73% the S&P500.