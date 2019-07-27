Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Both Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) are each other’s competitor in the Drugs – Generic industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 19 0.00 N/A 0.81 22.22 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 49 3.51 N/A 2.11 26.02

Demonstrates Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 21.4% 14.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $62, with potential upside of 11.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s share owned by insiders are 44.13%. Competitively, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited -3.17% -4.75% -9.85% -8.94% -17.07% 7.19% Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.26% 15.32% 38.6% 5.47% -15.08% 35.99%

For the past year Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited was less bullish than Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 12 of the 11 factors Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Its product candidates includes include EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke; EGL-4104-C-1702, dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia; EP-5101 (pemetrexed) for lung cancer and mesothelioma; and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.