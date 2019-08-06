Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Investors: Barclays Reconfirms Overweight Rating, Sees $124.0000/Share; Sirios Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holding

In a report revealed to investors on 6 August, Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) stock Overweight was restate at Barclays. They currently have a $124.0000 target price per share on the stock. Barclays’s target price per share would suggest a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s last stock close price.

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) stake by 75.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 1.47M shares as Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)’s stock rose 4.18%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 478,960 shares with $12.08 million value, down from 1.95M last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now has $19.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.36% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.98. About 4.48 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 COMMON RATIO WAS 10.82 PCT VS 10.76 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD COULD SHUT 40-50 BRANCHES IN MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 RISK BASED CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.95 PCT VS 11.90 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Generate an IRR of Approximately 18.5%, Add to Operating EPS in First Yr; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME OF $999 MLN UP 6% FROM 1Q17; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – SEES COST SAVINGS FROM CONSOLIDATION OF SOME BACK OFFICE LOCATIONS, ABOUT 20% COMBINED CHICAGO BRANCHES FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Selects Mitch Feiger as Chmn and CEO for Chicago Region; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 02/04/2018 – GreenSky is Also Considering Another Private Share Sale Instead of a Listing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt Company holds 0.06% or 101,642 shares in its portfolio. Fil Limited has 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Prtn, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10.13M shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 504,715 shares stake. American Century Cos has invested 0.02% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Whittier holds 1,244 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora owns 7,770 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 25,536 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,999 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability owns 29,600 shares. Heathbridge Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 21,900 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated holds 0.01% or 7,302 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc has 0.56% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.12% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 394,860 are owned by Mackay Shields Limited Co.

Among 8 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp had 16 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Wood. BMO Capital Markets maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3400 target. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. UBS maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 4 by Wells Fargo.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 304,009 shares to 1.61M valued at $61.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) stake by 27,190 shares and now owns 58,720 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FITB’s profit will be $537.46M for 9.24 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.82% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 5.19% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $115.38. About 4.54M shares traded or 185.46% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST

Among 5 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Take-Two Interactive has $15200 highest and $9500 lowest target. $129.20’s average target is 11.98% above currents $115.38 stock price. Take-Two Interactive had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by M Partners.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 336 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 74 shares. Fil Limited accumulated 0% or 3 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 7,432 shares. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.4% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 52,696 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,763 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Jackson Square Prns Ltd Llc invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.58M shares. Alps Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Asset Management One Ltd holds 0.03% or 53,215 shares. Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Rhumbline Advisers owns 182,434 shares. Fagan Associates has 0.84% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).