Take Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Stock Rose While Jag Capital Management Cut by $11.79 Million Its Position; Starbucks (SBUX) Share Value Rose While Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Lowered by $2.28 Million Its Holding

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) by 80.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 125,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 30,755 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 156,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take Two Interactive Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 1.12 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 46.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 30,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 36,040 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 66,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Announces Additional 100M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES NATIONWIDE FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCAT; 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS; 13/04/2018 – Starbucks downgraded on concerns about craft coffee competition, customer loyalty; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE/STARBUCKS PACT EXCLUDES READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE,TEA, JUICE; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 07/05/2018 – The deal gives Nestle the rights to sell Starbucks’ products, including single-serve coffees and teas as well as bagged beans, around the world; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $139.54 million for 26.61 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

